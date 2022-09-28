The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



If you’re looking for a delicious flavor and a kick of wake-and-bake effects, look no more! Citrus Cake has a taste of sweet vanilla and bright citrus flavor flowing over your tongue with each toke. The Citrus Cake high is just as delicious as the flavor, with eye-opening effects that will get you up and moving almost immediately.