Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Cookies N Cream (Starfighter X Unknown Girl Scout Cookies Phenotype) is a hybrid strain that is both calming and energizing. Just as the name suggests, it’s sweet with vanilla, nut, and creamy notes. Cookie N Cream has a high ideal for the hybrid lover. It provides a body high that is long lasting and relaxing, and a head high that is both euphoric and creative.
