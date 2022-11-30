The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Cookies N Cream (Starfighter X Unknown Girl Scout Cookies Phenotype) is a hybrid strain that is both calming and energizing. Just as the name suggests, it’s sweet with vanilla, nut, and creamy notes. Cookie N Cream has a high ideal for the hybrid lover. It provides a body high that is long lasting and relaxing, and a head high that is both euphoric and creative.