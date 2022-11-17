Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Desert Haze is an Indica that relaxes both body and mind. This strain has green and purple-hued buds that are coated in thick trichomes. Desert Haze is uplifting, calming, and reported by users to have a long-lasting and tranquil high that helps keep stress and anxiety at bay.