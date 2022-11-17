About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Desert Haze is an Indica that relaxes both body and mind. This strain has green and purple-hued buds that are coated in thick trichomes. Desert Haze is uplifting, calming, and reported by users to have a long-lasting and tranquil high that helps keep stress and anxiety at bay.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Desert Haze is an Indica that relaxes both body and mind. This strain has green and purple-hued buds that are coated in thick trichomes. Desert Haze is uplifting, calming, and reported by users to have a long-lasting and tranquil high that helps keep stress and anxiety at bay.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!