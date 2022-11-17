Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Desert Haze is an Indica that relaxes both body and mind. This strain has green and purple-hued buds that are coated in thick trichomes. Desert Haze is uplifting, calming, and reported by users to have a long-lasting and tranquil high that helps keep stress and anxiety at bay.