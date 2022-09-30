Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Divine Storm is an incredible strain with rich purple hues and deep amber pistils. A cross between Divine Gelato x Slurricane, it has a vibrant nose with traces of sweet cherry. This hybrid strain is indica-dominant and has users praising it for its relaxing and nerve calming benefits.