Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Dosilato (28g) - Small Buds

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Dosilato (Do-Si-Do x Gelato #41) is an Indica strain that’s been reputed by reviewers as good for calming a stressed mind and relaxing a tense body without worrying about heavy sedation. Dosilato is sweet-smelling with notes of pine and earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!