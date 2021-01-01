About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Dosilato (Do-Si-Do x Gelato #41) is an Indica strain that’s been reputed by reviewers as good for calming a stressed mind and relaxing a tense body without worrying about heavy sedation. Dosilato is sweet-smelling with notes of pine and earth.