Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Dough Sweet Dough is a cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is a Sativa leaning Hybrid, it has fuzzy amber trichomes that outline the flower and fiery-orange pistils that give this strain a noticeable aesthetic. It smells like a garden of flowers and sweet dough. Users report an uptick in focus and reduced stress.