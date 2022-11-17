Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Epoxy OG packs a super stoney high that leaves you feeling unfocused and out of it for hours. A GG4 X Double Barrel OG cross, the high starts with cerebral effects that work their way through your mind and then your body will begin to follow suit, leaving you couch-locked. Epoxy is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as migraines or headaches, chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, and nausea or appetite loss.