Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Flo White (14g) - Private Stock

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Flo White is a cross of Flo X White #7. Flo White is an energetic yet functional daytime use strain. It has a sweet citrus aroma and flavor as well as fresh lemons, pine, and menthol.
