Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Flo White is a cross of Flo X White #7. Flo White is an energetic yet functional daytime use strain. It has a sweet citrus aroma and flavor as well as fresh lemons, pine, and menthol.