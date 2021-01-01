About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Flo White is a cross of Flo X White #7. Flo White is an energetic yet functional daytime use strain. It has a sweet citrus aroma and flavor as well as fresh lemons, pine, and menthol.