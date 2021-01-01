Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
G MAC (MAC x Colombian Strain) smells like pine and fresh lemons, with floral hints of Lilacs and Daisies. Combusting this strain amplifies the sour lemon flavor, leaving a floral and perfume-like aftertaste. Reviewers have reported sedative effects on the muscles and nerves of the body with a crystal clear cerebral euphoria.
