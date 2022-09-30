The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Named for its intriguing taste, Garlic Mints is one bud that any indica lover needs to try at least once in their lives. This bud has a taste just like savory garlic with a hint of sharp mint to it, too! The aroma is very similar, although heavily pungent with sour hints of sharp diesel and pungent spices. The Garlic Mints high has a comfy overtone that will leave you feeling kicked back and fully relaxed from head to toe.