Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Garlotti (14g) - Small Buds

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____

Garlotti is bred by crossing two popular strains, Chem D and Gelato, which is then crossed with the flavorful strain, Grape Mac. Fans of Garlotti enjoy its relaxing and mellow high that won't leave you stuck on the couch. This flower has a sweet and garlicky aroma with a slight hint of grapes. Its flavor is earthy and smooth, with a fruity essence and sweet hash that lingers on the palate.
