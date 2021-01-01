About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Garlotti is bred by crossing two popular strains, Chem D and Gelato, which is then crossed with the flavorful strain, Grape Mac. Fans of Garlotti enjoy its relaxing and mellow high that won't leave you stuck on the couch. This flower has a sweet and garlicky aroma with a slight hint of grapes. Its flavor is earthy and smooth, with a fruity essence and sweet hash that lingers on the palate.