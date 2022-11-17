The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Gas MAC has a potent high that’s long-lasting with a heavy stoney effect that may leave you in a deep and peaceful sleep. It has a nose and flavor both of fruit, berry, and pungent earth.