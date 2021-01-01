Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Gelatti Mints (Gelatti x Kush Mints) is an Indica-dominant hybrid regarded for its relaxing effects and delicious Peach flavor. Gelatti Mints has a sweet citrus and pine smell with a wonderful peach cobbler flavor and hint of mint. The high is reportedly smooth and relaxing, offering those a chance to unwind from the stressors of the day. This versatile hybrid can be enjoyed anytime, although many users choose the evening before their last meal.
