Claybourne Private Stock



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

GMO Punch is an Indica strain with a sweet, fruity, grape candy nose and is accompanied by a gassy and garlicky taste. A GMO X Purple Punch cross, it has a flawless high that will leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed.