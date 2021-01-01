Loading…
Ice Cream Paint Job (1g) - Diamonds

by Claybourne Co.
About this product

The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.
_____

Green on the inside, cream on the outside; that’s that Ice Cream Paint Job. As a cake cross, this strain exudes a sweet, vanilla cream, and earthy aroma. Ice Cream Paint Job is an indica-dominant strain that’s an easy, smooth hitter. And just like the name suggests, Ice Cream Paint Job is coated in a thick layer of trichomes covering its light purple paint job.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.