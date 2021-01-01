About this product

The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.

Green on the inside, cream on the outside; that’s that Ice Cream Paint Job. As a cake cross, this strain exudes a sweet, vanilla cream, and earthy aroma. Ice Cream Paint Job is an indica-dominant strain that’s an easy, smooth hitter. And just like the name suggests, Ice Cream Paint Job is coated in a thick layer of trichomes covering its light purple paint job.