About this product
The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.
Green on the inside, cream on the outside; that’s that Ice Cream Paint Job. As a cake cross, this strain exudes a sweet, vanilla cream, and earthy aroma. Ice Cream Paint Job is an indica-dominant strain that’s an easy, smooth hitter. And just like the name suggests, Ice Cream Paint Job is coated in a thick layer of trichomes covering its light purple paint job.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.