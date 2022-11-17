About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
J1, or Jack One, is a high-end Sativa strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.
