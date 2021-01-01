About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Jah Bulla (Kosher Kush x Jamaican Land Race x Divorce Cake x Zkittlez Cakes) is a potent Indica strain with powerful sedative effects. Reviewers have reported cerebral effects that calm the mind from racing thoughts, and a body buzz that invokes deep relaxation. Its aroma is invigorating with notes of citrus, floral, and earth.