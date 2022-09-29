About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
This peppery, piney citrus flavored bud offers a calming and relaxing body high. Kosher Cookies is highly recommended for pain and stress relief.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
This peppery, piney citrus flavored bud offers a calming and relaxing body high. Kosher Cookies is highly recommended for pain and stress relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!