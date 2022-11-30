The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Kurple is an indica dominant strain with about a 5:1 indica/sativa ratio. This strain tends to be potent with a taste and smells like grapes and blueberries. Purple has earned a reputation as a creeper, its effects slowly start creeping from the back of your head until it makes its way into a euphoric body buzz. Most feel as though they are floating on this this strain, and a few bowls of this strain is more than enough to knock you out, which is why it is recommended for night time use.