About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove.
