Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Like the name suggests, Lemon Meringue Pie has a super sweet and citrusy flavor with hints of spices and a slight nuttiness. The aroma has a heavy diesel pungency to it, with a lemon overtone that's slightly sweet. Lemon Meringue Pie buds have dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a coating of tiny milky white crystal trichomes.