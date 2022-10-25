Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Like the name suggests, Lemon Meringue Pie has a super sweet and citrusy flavor with hints of spices and a slight nuttiness. The aroma has a heavy diesel pungency to it, with a lemon overtone that's slightly sweet. Lemon Meringue Pie buds have dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a coating of tiny milky white crystal trichomes.