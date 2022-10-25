The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Like the name suggests, Lemon Meringue Pie has a super sweet and citrusy flavor with hints of spices and a slight nuttiness. The aroma has a heavy diesel pungency to it, with a lemon overtone that's slightly sweet. Lemon Meringue Pie buds have dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a coating of tiny milky white crystal trichomes.