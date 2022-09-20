Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Lemon Pucker is mood boosting Sativa strain with a Sour Diesel phenotype. A great strain for those looking to feel happy, uplifted, and energized; Lemon Pucker has been described as peppery, citrusy, and herbal.