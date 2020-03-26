The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Named appropriately for its tasty terpene profile and magical effects, Magic Melon (Mango Trees X Honeydew Melon X Mango Sherbet) is a Sativa leaning hybrid that's sought out for its full-bodied high and fruity flavors.