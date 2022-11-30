The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Melted Gelato is a cross between Gelato 33 X Glue Bx3. It's a mostly Indica dominant hybrid with a cerebral high that is outlasted by a more relaxing body effect. It’s ideal for low-impact outdoor activities like hiking or walking.