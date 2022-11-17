Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California!



Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

Menthol MAC (miracle alien cookies) has all the classic traits associated with a good MAC: dense calyxes, heavy trichome coverage, and a distinct nose that comes from its unique lineage (F2 Alien Cookies X Starfighter X Unknown Colombian Landrace). Menthol MAC has been reported to have happy, relaxed, euphoric, and uplifting effects.