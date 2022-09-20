Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Menthol MAC (miracle alien cookies) has all the classic traits associated with a good MAC: dense calyxes, heavy trichome coverage, and a distinct nose that comes from its unique lineage (F2 Alien Cookies X Starfighter X Unknown Colombian Landrace). Menthol MAC has been reported to have happy, relaxed, euphoric, and uplifting effects.