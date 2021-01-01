About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Mint Chocolate Zip (Gelato x Mint Chocolate Chip) is an Indica with a scent of what you’d expect from the name, a flower that is sweet and minty with an earthy overtone. The Mint Chocolate Zip high comes with a focus and mood boost in addition to its dominant effect, a relaxing body high that overtakes you with a feeling of well-being.