Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Mint Chocolate Zip (Gelato x Mint Chocolate Chip) is an Indica with a scent of what you’d expect from the name, a flower that is sweet and minty with an earthy overtone. The Mint Chocolate Zip high comes with a focus and mood boost in addition to its dominant effect, a relaxing body high that overtakes you with a feeling of well-being.
