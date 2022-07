Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

A proprietary cultivar developed by Purple City Genetics. This modern take on a classic purple brings you that old school purple flavor you've been looking for. This heavy indica features sweet, creamy and wood aromas with an earthy taste.