Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
A proprietary cultivar developed by Purple City Genetics. This modern take on a classic purple brings you that old school purple flavor you've been looking for. This heavy indica features sweet, creamy and wood aromas with an earthy taste.
