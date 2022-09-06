Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Orange Apricot buds have red hairs and tangy citrus. It can treat depression, loss of appetite and mild pain. Orange Apricot cannabis strain is good for daytime or evening usage. The high will boost your mood up high and relax you, capturing all your senses at once.