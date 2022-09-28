About this product
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Paradise Cookies (Y Griega X Snowman) has conical shaped and tightly packed buds that are layered in a frosting of resinous and crystalline glandular trichomes. It's known to emit a nutty, musky, piney, and earthy aroma, accompanied by sweet berry undertones. Users have reported that Paradise Cookies left them calm and relaxed in body and mind.
