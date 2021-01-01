About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Partially named after its birthplace in Pacific Beach, CA; PB Soufflé (Lava Cake X Do Is Dos) is an Indica dominant strain that has received acclaim for its tasty terpene profile. Reviewers reported this strain as having relaxing physical traits that have helped relieve pain and aches, while allowing the body and mind to destress after a long day. This bud is an aromatic mix of freshly turned soil, nuttiness, and notes of chocolate & spice. PB Soufflé has a chocolatey spice flavor, with a slight creamy Peanut Butter essence on the exhale.