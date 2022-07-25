Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Peach Ozz was first created by the team at Dying Breed Seeds and perfected by the cultivators at Team Elite Genetics. The strain is a combination of OZ Kush, a descendent of the popular Zkittlez, and Peach Ringz, a Marionberry x Eddy OG Hybrid. Users report Peach Ozz smells like a refreshing combination of peaches and citrus that strengthens with each whiff. Its flavors taste of fresh peach cobbler with an acidic, citrus aftertaste. Peach Ozz won 2nd place for Best Hybrid at the 2017 and the 2018 High Times World Cups.