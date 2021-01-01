Loading…
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Platinum Kush Breath (1g)

About this product

Claybourne Grams

100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
_____

Platinum Kush Breath (OG Kush x Afghani) is an Indica strain known to be felt immediately after consumption, numbing the body into a mellow relaxation. It can increase cerebral activity as well, with some reviewers stating their creativity is heightened. Many use this strain to help with sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!