About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Platinum Kush Mints is a frost covered indica-dominant strain with earthy fuel flavor and notes of sweet minty funk.
