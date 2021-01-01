About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

Kush Cake

Kush Cake is a soothing, indica-dominant hybrid. Carrying the tangy, sweet earthy tones of Wedding Cake, and the fresh, minty undertones of Mint Kush, this strain produces euphoric and relaxing full-body effects.



Gas MAC

Gas MAC has a potent high that’s long-lasting with a heavy stoney effect that may leave you in a deep and peaceful sleep. It has a nose and flavor both of fruit, berry, and pungent earth.