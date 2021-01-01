Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Power Stack Kush Cake X Gas MAC

Buy Here

About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.

3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.
_____

Kush Cake
Kush Cake is a soothing, indica-dominant hybrid. Carrying the tangy, sweet earthy tones of Wedding Cake, and the fresh, minty undertones of Mint Kush, this strain produces euphoric and relaxing full-body effects.

Gas MAC
Gas MAC has a potent high that’s long-lasting with a heavy stoney effect that may leave you in a deep and peaceful sleep. It has a nose and flavor both of fruit, berry, and pungent earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!