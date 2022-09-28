About this product
The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.
3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.
_____
Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas.
Denver Cookies
Denver Cookies is hybrid cookies cross with a sativa nose of sweet and fresh pine.
