Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Power Stack Lemon Margy x Orange Fresca

Buy Here

About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.

3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.
_____

Lemon Margy
Aside from the great high it provides, one of the things users remember about Lemon Margy (Lemon Jack X Frozen Margy) is the amazing smell. With super strong notes of lemon and pine, it is reminiscent of a lemon grove.

Orange Fresca
Orange Fresca (Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet) derives its name from its aroma and flavor with its strong presence of freshly cut oranges and citrus herbs. Orange Fresca provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. It’s a great strain to tackle creative projects with.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!