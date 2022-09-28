The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

_____



Slurricane

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.



Fatso

Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.