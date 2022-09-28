About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Prince is an indica dominant strain cross between OZ Kush and Purple Punch.
