About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Private Reserve relaxes the muscles of the body and has been used to fight against chronic pain and aching muscles. This strain receives positive reviews for its uplifting and peaceful effects on the mind. Private Reserve has a smell that’s a mix of pine, sour citrus, and sugar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!