About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Prophet OG is an Indica with the lineage of an OG Kush Hybrid. It has a nose with a prominent floral, citrus, and sweet aroma; its taste is that of sweet oranges. Prophet OG has all the deliverables of what you’d expect from a reliable Indica.